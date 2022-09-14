...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Barbara “Barb” L. Galligan, age 86 of Ashland, WI passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Ashland Health Services. Barb was born on July 14, 1936 in Superior, WI the daughter of Harry and Myrtle (Shea) Bouchard.
Barb graduated from Depadua High School in 1954. On April 27, 1957, she was united in marriage to Francis “Pete” Galligan. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before Pete’s passing in 2012. First and foremost, Barb loved her children, grandchildren and friends. Throughout the years, she and Pete never missed their children’s or grandchildren’s sporting events. Her children’s love of basketball, led her to cooking and feeding many basketball teams over the years. No player ever left her house hungry, enjoying her outstanding and area famous apple squares and her grandchildren’s favorite, chocolate chip cookies. She became a mother figure to all that she met. Her gentle, kind and compassionate nature led to her always wanting to lend a helping hand to all in need.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.