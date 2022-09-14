Barbara “Barb” L. Galligan, age 86 of Ashland, WI passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Ashland Health Services. Barb was born on July 14, 1936 in Superior, WI the daughter of Harry and Myrtle (Shea) Bouchard.

Barb graduated from Depadua High School in 1954. On April 27, 1957, she was united in marriage to Francis “Pete” Galligan. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before Pete’s passing in 2012. First and foremost, Barb loved her children, grandchildren and friends. Throughout the years, she and Pete never missed their children’s or grandchildren’s sporting events. Her children’s love of basketball, led her to cooking and feeding many basketball teams over the years. No player ever left her house hungry, enjoying her outstanding and area famous apple squares and her grandchildren’s favorite, chocolate chip cookies. She became a mother figure to all that she met. Her gentle, kind and compassionate nature led to her always wanting to lend a helping hand to all in need.

