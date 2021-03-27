Volunteer searchers gather at the intersection of Pearce and Holmes Roads south of Ashland ready to join a search for Odanah Resident Kevin Rosin, who has been missing since rolling his vehicle into a ditch on Holmes Road early Friday morning.
Volunteer searchers gather at the intersection of Pearce and Holmes Roads south of Ashland ready to join a search for Odanah Resident Kevin Rosin, who has been missing since rolling his vehicle into a ditch on Holmes Road early Friday morning.
A major search effort is on for an Odanah man who is missing after he apparently rolled his vehicle onto a ditch on Holmes Road in the town of Gingles, south of the city of Ashland early Friday morning.
According to Ashland county Chief Deputy Brian Zupke, Kevin Rosin, 32, was able to exit the vehicle and walk away. An image of a man, believed to be Rosin, was captured by a trail camera about four miles from the scene of the accident. The time stamp on the photo indicating that that the person seen in the photo passed through the area at about 2:29 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.