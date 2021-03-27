A major search effort is on for an Odanah man who is missing after he apparently rolled his vehicle onto a ditch on Holmes Road in the town of Gingles, south of the city of Ashland early Friday morning.

According to Ashland county Chief Deputy Brian Zupke, Kevin Rosin, 32, was able to exit the vehicle and walk away. An image of a man, believed to be Rosin, was captured by a trail camera about four miles from the scene of the accident. The time stamp on the photo indicating that that the person seen in the photo passed through the area at about 2:29 a.m.

