A Friday morning fire of suspicious origin completely razed the former Northern Lights Bar on the Bad River Indian Reservation.

The fire was reported at 5:49 a.m. Friday morning, and according to Bad River Fire Captain Trevor Rowley, the structure was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived a few minutes later. Rowley said the building was a complete loss.

