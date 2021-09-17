By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the Northern Lights Bar was already completely ablaze. It was a total loss, but no other structures were damaged, and there were no injuries in fighting the fire.
A Friday morning fire of suspicious origin completely razed the former Northern Lights Bar on the Bad River Indian Reservation.
The fire was reported at 5:49 a.m. Friday morning, and according to Bad River Fire Captain Trevor Rowley, the structure was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived a few minutes later. Rowley said the building was a complete loss.
