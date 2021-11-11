Taste of the farm

Bacon adds a ton of flavor to the gnocchi dish. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage.)

Salty, crispy and the classic smell of morning breakfast, bacon makes itself easy to love. But whatever it’s on, it’s not the healthiest of foods. Certainly enjoying bacon from pigs that lived healthy, happy lives on pasture makes a huge difference — not only on your plate but for the animal and our planet as well. But instead of just frying up the bacon and eating it on its own, there are so many ways to infuse its flavor and make a dish shine.

This week’s recipe from Chef Kara does just that, in partnership with our delicious sheep-milk ricotta gnocchi. Traditional potato gnocchi would work as well. Feel free to adapt this recipe to the types of veggies you have on hand.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments