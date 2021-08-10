New Campsite

Volunteers rest at the new designated campsite near Whiskey Creek that they built. (Contributed photo by Tony Rongstad.)

On July 17, Chequamegon Chapter volunteers built a designated campsite near Whiskey Creek in the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest. Whiskey Creek campsite is the first of several proposed backpacker campsites along the North Country National Scenic Trail. Volunteers leveled a campfire-cooking area approximately 10 feet in diameter, built three tent pads approximately 8 feet square, created a fire ring, provided logs for seats around the fire ring, built a spur trail to the campsite, improved the stone steps at the creek crossing and did a little blazing.

“We began planning this campsite project over three years ago and it is finally coming to fruition,” volunteer Kevin Schram said.

