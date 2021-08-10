On July 17, Chequamegon Chapter volunteers built a designated campsite near Whiskey Creek in the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest. Whiskey Creek campsite is the first of several proposed backpacker campsites along the North Country National Scenic Trail. Volunteers leveled a campfire-cooking area approximately 10 feet in diameter, built three tent pads approximately 8 feet square, created a fire ring, provided logs for seats around the fire ring, built a spur trail to the campsite, improved the stone steps at the creek crossing and did a little blazing.
“We began planning this campsite project over three years ago and it is finally coming to fruition,” volunteer Kevin Schram said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.