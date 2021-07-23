My friend’s son is getting a haircut. No, he’s not a little boy, sitting tall and proud or hunched and cringing in the barber’s chair. He just graduated from high school — that summer limbo between child and adult. I know he is getting a haircut because his mother, whom I’ve known for 25 years, has put his picture on Facebook. These days we see events happening in real-time that otherwise we’d be ignorant of — sometimes blessedly so. But this haircut is indeed special because of the particular style he had and is now chopping off. It’s one I’ve seen cropping up in the last few years and one I must say I am a bit disturbed by. My discomfort caught me unawares when I first saw this young man sporting it a while back. My honest reaction, I who firmly believe in “live and let live” was, “Oh no! No, no, God please no!” Exclamation points and all. Confession over, here’s the “doo” style. It was a Mullet. Yep. I know, right?
I’m a baby of the late ‘60s, a child of the ‘70s. I came of age in the ‘80s — Gen X, that’s my era. At the time, of course, we don’t notice the “in” stuff, the mullet. We don’t see the shock and horror of a thing — just guys in pink polo shirts and penny loafers, walking shorts and top-siders, their hair short in the front and long in the back. Contrasted of course with clumps of punkers dotted through the high school halls donning matching black attire and skull earrings to express their non-conformity en masse. Oh, the irony we see once we look behind us through the lens of time. After that initial mullet-induced shock wore off here in 2021, I frantically searched my photo bin for something to jog my late-‘80s memory and there it was. My God, so many mullets smiling back at me. I kept flipping pages. Here was my own brother for goodness sake — oh the carnage, the outrage, the bad judgment, The Mullet.
