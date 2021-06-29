Readers in far northern Wisconsin don’t really need to worry about encountering snakes because all that live here are harmless. Those in Eau Claire or central Wisconsin do need to beware of the extremely occasional rattlesnake. (Image by Steve Crowhurst from Pixabay.)
I generally write in this space about birding, hiking or both, but every once in a while it seems like a good time to check out some of the other creatures we share our environment with. I've mentioned encountering garter snakes when I've written about a favorite local hike, and while for a lot of people this would be a reason to avoid a particular trail, I always love seeing them. In fact, I know so many people that loathe snakes that I hesitate to feature them for fear of triggering readers with ophidiophobia. But they're an important part of our natural world and they have a lot of interesting behaviors and are an important part of the ecosystem and food web. Also, my husband just discovered three living in our woodpile, so we’ve been watching them for the past few days.
One of the things I like about living in northern Wisconsin is the fact that there are no poisonous snakes in the wild. (There are rare venomous rattlesnakes in western and south central Wisconsin, and readers around the Eau Claire and St. Croix areas might want to keep an eye out for them.) After working outdoors in places like Indiana and North Carolina where you have to beat the ground or slap your paddle to scare away the venomous snakes away, this is a nice feature. When I see a snake, I know I don't have to worry about identifying it or avoiding it and can just enjoy their snakiness.
