The Highly Unusual Reading Society book club at Redbery Books in Cable is reading a memoir that spans 20 years and covers new ground about living with schizophrenia.
“Mental illness is a hard subject for many people to talk about, let alone discuss in a group,” Mary Braddish, a longtime member of the T.H.U.R.S. group, said. “Mindy Greiling has written a compelling personal story about living with a son struggling with schizophrenia, making the book a good selection for a group discussion.”
