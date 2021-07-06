...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Sand
Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Slovakia's Peter Sagan, left, crashes with Australia's Caleb Ewan, right, during the sprint towards the finish line of the third stage of the Tour de France. This year, an Australian named Lachlan Morton is tackling the entire course on his own, with no team support. (Benoit Tessier/Pool Photo via AP)
The Tour de France started in 1903 and has run ever since, except during the world wars. In the old-school, tours stages were ridiculously long and started in early morning — usually before dawn. Riders had no gears (well, just the one). Roads were dirt, gravel, cobbles. Team cars didn't follow racers (actually most racers weren't on teams) and if there was a mechanical issue, the racer himself had to deal with it.
What I'm getting at is that the Tour de France has changed a lot in 100-plus years. Stages are shorter and faster. Roads are harder and smoother. Bikes are lighter, faster. Team cars follow the riders during the race and team buses are waiting at the end of the stage. Don't get me wrong, the race is still epic...it's over 2,000 miles and takes place over just 21 stages
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.