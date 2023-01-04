Audrey Y. Asplund age 82 of Washburn, WI passed away Saturday, Dec 31, 2022 at Saint Luke’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. Audrey was born Sept 4, 1940 in Washburn the daughter of Wilfred and Evelyn (Ekholm) Fredrickson.

On Mar 22, 1977 she was united in marriage to Alvin L. Asplund in Duluth, MN. Audrey owned and operated Audrey’s Beauty Salon in Washburn for many years. She was an excellent cook who enjoyed her home and keeping her yard and garden meticulous and in order.

