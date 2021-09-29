Two weeks ago, I was reviewing terrific responses to questions I have posed to students and adults whom I have interviewed recently. Ashland volleyball player Grace Moravchik, just a junior, provided some excellent advice for people of any age: “Don’t get caught up stressing about what your future holds, and live in the moment,” Grace said. “You're right in the middle of what you used to look forward to. Whatever happens, happens.” A person of faith, Grace added “Trust in God and what he has planned for you.” Non-secular and secular alike, there is much we can draw from Grace’s appeal to be in the present moment via sports and/or some other means. Which brings me to the passing of time, and the timelessness of wisdom.
Craig Schowalter, founder of South Shore Open Water Rowing, is five decades older than Grace. But like Grace, Craig uses his sport — in a different way and expressed with different words — to gain valuable lessons that he’s derived from rowing on Lake Superior. “We’re out there for the shear enjoyment of the sport,” Craig said. “For us, it’s all about fitness, socialization, connection to self, others and nature. You head out onto the lake, and you return to the same place you started, but you’re in another place mentally and emotionally. A better place.”
