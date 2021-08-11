Today while having coffee at the Sandbar on the shores of Chequamegon Bay, I was struck with the active living taking place all around me. People conversing, runners and bikers cruising on the shoreline path, children splashing in the water and, of course, beneath those waves even more life teeming. Which brings me to Dr. George Sheehan.

Many runners are familiar with Sheehan. A cardiologist who gave up his practice in 1984 to dedicate himself entirely to running and writing, the good doctor ushered in and became the face of recreational running in the 1970s and 1980s. After his death in 1993 to prostate cancer, Sheehan left an ever-expanding legacy propelled by the steps of tens of millions of people who – merely by putting one foot in front of the other – have for decades stridden their way to a connection of mind and body.

