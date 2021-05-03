...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Iranian car detailer Maryam Roohani polishes a car at a detailing shop in Tehran, Iran, April 18, 2021. Roohani has battled skeptics and stereotypes to live out her dream of working as a professional detailer. The auto industry remains male-dominated around the world, let alone in the tradition-bound Islamic Republic. Still Iranian women, especially in the cities, have made inroads over the years. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
TEHRAN, Iran — It's a men's-only club in the tangle of auto repair shops on the traffic-clogged streets of Iran's capital, Tehran. Among them, workers toil in dim garages, welding and wrenching, fabricating and painting.
That's until Maryam Roohani, 34, pops up from under a car's hood at a maintenance shop in northeastern Tehran, her dirt- and grease-stained uniform pulled over black jeans and long hair tucked into a baseball cap — which in her work, replaces Iran's compulsory Islamic headscarf for women, or hijab.
