Sitting beside the fire, buried beneath almost two feet of snow, snowbound in January. Could be more, could be less. I’d say it’s just about right. Here we are. This is us. This is the Northwoods. This is winter. Giant snowflakes, Wendigo tales, orange firelight flickers on hopes and dreams and stories told. Lights out, power gone, plans postponed, arms achy from shoveling, shoveling, and more shoveling. No electricity, no coffee, no cocoa, no school. Pine trees rattle; shake off their layers of white as the wind pushes them back and forth. The truth of this is we are not in charge. We are never in charge — not really. This is a thought as ominous as the snow overhanging the roof, it sliding to the ground soon with a terrifying creak and “Wham!” But also comforting, this thought — this not being wholly in charge. We can relax our need for control a little, resign ourselves to that fact that the burden is not entirely upon us. The sky, the lake, the earth. They are the boss. They determine how things will be. We watch the sea smoke rise as the lake ices over; winter takes a deep breath and exhales.
But even more than this, sitting beside the fire, buried beneath almost two feet of snow — we rely on one another. Mothers, fathers, siblings. Plow drivers, power trucks, firemen. Policemen, neighbors, friends. “Is everyone OK?” That’s all that really matters. That’s the most important thing. Sitting beside the fire. Buried beneath almost two feet of snow. This is our life in the Northland. We know very well how beautiful frozen can be.
