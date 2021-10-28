Crash

A Bad River tribal warden works around the scene of a crash along Highway 2 near Maple Road on the Bad River Indian Reservation Thursday. The vehicle is believed to have been westbound when it left the road and rolled down an embankment, said Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Supervisor Mike Malmberg. He said at least one person was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center. He could not report how many people had been in the vehicle, their identities or the extent of any injuries.

