...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Assembly to vote on GOP-authored bills expanding gun rights
MADISON — The state Assembly was set to vote on a package of Republican-authored bills Thursday that would dramatically expand gun rights in Wisconsin, moving forward on the proposals even though Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly would veto all of them.
The proposals would allow people with concealed carry licenses to go armed on school grounds and in churches attached to private schools; lower the minimum age for obtaining a concealed carry license from 21 to 18; and allow anyone with a concealed carry license from any state to go armed in Wisconsin. Right now only people with licenses from states that conducts background checks on applicants can carry concealed in Wisconsin.
