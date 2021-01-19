MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is again limiting who can interact with him on social media two years after a federal judge found he had unconstitutionally blocked a liberal group from following him on Twitter.
The Republican Vos on Sunday criticized Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a pair of tweets. But he limited replies to those tweets to only the 768 accounts he follows, leaving out his toughest critics, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.