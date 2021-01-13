Weather Alert

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF SNOW EXPECTED... .A prolonged period of snow is expected to affect much of the Northland with it lingering longest along portions of the South Shore due to lake effects. Significant snowfall will be possible with amounts in excess of eight inches with some areas seeing around a foot. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 inches or more possible with some areas around a foot. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&