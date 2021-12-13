The Ashland Oredockers wrestlers took sixth place out of 11 teams at the Dec. 11 Barron Iinvitational. Junior Isaac Pearce placed second in the 220-pound weight class; senior Austin Defoe took first at 132 pounds, and freshman Justin Defoe finished third at 126 pounds.
Defoe is ranked third in state, and Pearce has received state honorable mention as the Oredockers continue their season with a 7 p.m. home match against Hayward Tuesday. (Contributed photo)
