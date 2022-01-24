Ashland wrestler places first
Undefeated Ashland Oredockers wrestler Austin Defoe took first at the Shell Lake tournament on Saturday. Defoe ranked third in Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association D2 in the 126 pounds weight class. He joined teammate Isaac Pearce (220) in winning their classes. Pearce is an honorable mention in state D2 rankings at 220 pounds.

