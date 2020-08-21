A former bookkeeper was sentenced in Ashland County to three years in prison for felony charges of embezzlement of more than $10,000, filing a fraudulent tax return, forgery and fraudulent writings.
Between March of 2014 and March of 2018, Jill Kozitza, 50, a wrote more than 140 unauthorized checks to herself, totaling almost $229,000, from her employer's accounts, forged the owner's signature, and concealed the actual payee of the check by altering records in her employer's accounting program. Court records did not identify her former employer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.