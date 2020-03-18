Ashland has been awarded a $1.9 million grant to rebuild its century-old water intake line in Cheguamegon Bay.
The 24-inch, cast-iron pipe was built in 1891 to draw water from 4,000 feet offshore to supply the city. In 1922, a ship seeking shelter during a storm severed the pipe about halfway out by dragging its anchor across the line, and the city since has drawn water from the site of the break.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.