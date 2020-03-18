Ashland has been awarded a $1.9 million grant to rebuild its century-old water intake line in Cheguamegon Bay.

The 24-inch, cast-iron pipe was built in 1891 to draw water from 4,000 feet offshore to supply the city. In 1922, a ship seeking shelter during a storm severed the pipe about halfway out by dragging its anchor across the line, and the city since has drawn water from the site of the break.

