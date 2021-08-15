In preparation for the 2021 season in the Wisconsin High School Clay Target League, the Ashland-Washburn trap team will hold a mandatory team meeting Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at Sports Hollow in Ashland. Following a week of training and practice, the team will host competitive shoots from Sept. 19 – Oct. 17 at the Sports Hollow shooting range.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.