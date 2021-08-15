Trap shooting brief

In preparation for the 2021 season in the Wisconsin High School Clay Target League, the Ashland-Washburn trap team will hold a mandatory team meeting Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at Sports Hollow in Ashland. Following a week of training and practice, the team will host competitive shoots from Sept. 19 – Oct. 17 at the Sports Hollow shooting range.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments