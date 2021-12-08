Ashland has settled its dispute with Walmart over the value of the retailer’s property, but city officials declined to release details of their deal this week.
Walmart officials have argued that the store at 2500 Lakeshore Drive E. is not worth its appraised value of roughly $11 million. Company officials have claimed the property is worth closer to $10 million. Walmart has been trying to have its property value lowered — and to get a refund on overcharges in the $270,000 a year it pays in property taxes — since 2017.
