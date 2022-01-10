Ashland leaders will consider Tuesday a proposal to impose a $20 wheel tax on every vehicle registered in the city.
The $20 fee would be tacked on to state registration fees and would generate about $140,000 in revenue. The money would be earmarked for transportation purposes only, according to documents included on the City Council’s Tuesday meeting agenda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.