Wheel tax

Ashland leaders will consider Tuesday a proposal to impose a $20 wheel tax on every vehicle registered in the city.

The $20 fee would be tacked on to state registration fees and would generate about $140,000 in revenue. The money would be earmarked for transportation purposes only, according to documents included on the City Council’s Tuesday meeting agenda.

