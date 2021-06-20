Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with local gusts up to 35 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&