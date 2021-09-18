Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will decrease Sunday night into Monday morning but remain elevated with gusts 15 to 20 knots. Marine interests should expect marginal winds and waves to continue into Monday morning after the Small Craft Advisory has ended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&