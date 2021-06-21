With stiff defense and excellent offensive speed, the Ashland girls soccer team has put pressure on its opponents en route to a 19-1 season and a berth in the WIAA state championships semifinal matchup against Plymouth. The team celebrated its second consecutive sectional final championship, a 3-2 win over Rice Lake, after beating Lakeland 4-0 in its sectional semifinal match. (Contributed photo)
With a determination steeled by eight senior starters who played like they had been there before and worked liked they wouldn’t be denied, the Ashland girls soccer team met its goal with a return to the WIAA Division 3 state soccer championships by defeating Rice Lake 3-2 in in sectionals Saturday.
Making state, which this Oredockers team has done for two consecutive seasons – it might have been three, had 2020 not been cancelled due to the pandemic – is satisfying, Coach Jonny BeBeau said. But it’s also an expectation.
