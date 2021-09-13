The Ashland Oredockers Girls volleyball team completed a successful week of play by winning its own tournament, the Battle of the Bay, on Saturday Sept. 11. The Oredockers took down Phillips in the final. Drummond and Washburn High Schools also competed. On Thursday, Ashland defeated Northwestern 3-0 to capture its first-ever win in the Heart O’ North Conference, which the team joined this year. (Contributed photo)
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.