Ashland volleyball

The Ashland Oredockers Girls volleyball team completed a successful week of play by winning its own tournament, the Battle of the Bay, on Saturday Sept. 11. The Oredockers took down Phillips in the final. Drummond and Washburn High Schools also competed. On Thursday, Ashland defeated Northwestern 3-0 to capture its first-ever win in the Heart O’ North Conference, which the team joined this year. (Contributed photo)

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments