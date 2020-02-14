Ashland is always buzzing with energy during the Book Across the Bay, but the community will be even busier than usual this weekend as it hosts a number of other local sporting events throughout the day.
While thousands of people will be filtering through the area to attend the latest chapter of the high-profile ski race from Ashland to Washburn in the evening, hundreds more will get an earlier start to the day at Ashland High School, where the Oredockers are hosting both their annual Valentine's Day gymnastics invitational as well as a WIAA Division 2 regional wrestling meet.
