...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY ACROSS NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA...
Afternoon minimum relative humidity will fall into the 15 to 25
percent range Thursday across northwest Wisconsin and northeast
Minnesota. When combined with westerly winds around 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 20 mph, and high temperatures in the upper 50s and
lower 60s, near critical fire weather conditions are forecast on
Thursday. Be sure to check restrictions and the fire danger before
burning.
Ashland’s Serenity Club is moving its slate of 12-step meetings into the Partners in Recovery house on Lakeshore Drive, bringing the bulk of the city’s recovery meetings under one roof.
The Serenity Club on Stuntz Avenue lost its lease this month and sought new quarters for two in-person Alcoholics Anonymous meetings it now is hosting weekly. Its meetings will join the Partners in Recovery house, which now is hosting one Alcoholics Anonymous meeting and one Narcotics Anonymous meeting each week.
