Ashland’s Serenity Club is moving its slate of 12-step meetings into the Partners in Recovery house on Lakeshore Drive, bringing the bulk of the city’s recovery meetings under one roof.

The Serenity Club on Stuntz Avenue lost its lease this month and sought new quarters for two in-person Alcoholics Anonymous meetings it now is hosting weekly. Its meetings will join the Partners in Recovery house, which now is hosting one Alcoholics Anonymous meeting and one Narcotics Anonymous meeting each week.

