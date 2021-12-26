Ashland School Board members last week continued to decline to comment on why they decided to pay former Superintendent Erik Olson to resign from his post earlier this year.

Board President Jeffrey Moravchik told the Daily Press after last week’s school board meeting that Olson had resigned — the first time he has used that word — but declined to comment any further, saying he’s prohibited to do so by law. He then referred questions to the school district’s attorney.

Moravchik.jpg

Jeffrey Moravchik

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments