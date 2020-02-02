Sechen

John Sechen at UI-Springfield
Ashland High School graduate John Sechen has had his sights set on the big leagues for years, and the former Oredocker will finally get his chance after signing a free agent contract with the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.
"A dream come true," Sechen said. "I come from Mason, where the population is around 100 people, and people thought it was crazy how I wanted to become an MLB player. They always told me I’m too small, not good enough, look at where you come from."

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments