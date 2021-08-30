Ashland CC

Ashland High School Girls cross country standout sophomore Adeline Bauer placed fifth among 109 runners in the girls portion of the Ashland Invitational 5k cross country meet held Thursday, Aug. 26 at Chequamegon Bay Golf Club. On the boys side, powered by the seventh-place finish of sophomore Cole Giesregen (#339) and 15th place by junior Alex Rasmussen (#340), Drummond High School made a mark among the 124 runners and many teams completing. Top finishers for Ashland High School were sophomore Jackson Fiamoncini (16th), junior Dylan Uitto (19th) and sophomore Dylan Anderson (23rd). Northwestern junior Emmett Johnson won the boys race with a time of 17:50 over the 5K course, while Barron junior Fran Peterson won the girls in 20:18.

