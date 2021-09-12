Emergency workers and the Chequamegon United Veterans held a memorial service at Ashland's band shell Saturday for all those who perished in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The services included a 21-gun salute, honor guard and other memorials. (All photos by Rick Olivo)
