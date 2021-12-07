Hulmer Brief

Neil Hulmer of Ashland has received a Wisconsin Athletic Service Award after being nominated through the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association. Hulmer has been involved for decades in Ashland youth sports, in particular baseball and as the announcer of countless football, basketball and baseball games. Recipients of the award are recognized as supportive leaders who assist in maintaining athletics as an integral part of a total educational model, making full use of school and community resources to involve as many students and programs as possible.

