Police and fire commission

Members of the Ashland Police and Fire Commission at a January meeting. The commission will consider next week four final applicants for the police chief's job.

Members of the Ashland Police and Fire Commission will consider four finalists for the chief of police position at their Nov. 2 meeting.

Commission President Gordon Gilbertson said members will not actually make a selection at the meeting, but will consider letters of recommendation for each of the applicants.

