Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 KNOTS AND WAVES 5 TO 8 FEET. WAVES 8 TO 12 FEET AND OCCASIONALLY AS HIGH AS 15 FEET FROM TACONITE HARBOR TO GRAND PORTAGE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF LAKE SUPERIOR. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS WILL CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MARINERS SHOULD ALTER PLANS TO AVOID THESE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE VESSEL FOR SEVERE CONDITIONS. &&