A former Ashland pastor accused of sexually assaulting a child will again go before a jury in August after his first trial ended in a mistrial.

Tony Lashbrook, 55, is charged with repeated sexual assault of the same child and two counts of child enticement. When he was charged, he was pastor of Ashland’s Lighthouse Baptist Church and a school bus driver.

