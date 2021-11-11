Ashland's Joe Brennan has received the WIAA 2021 District 1 Distinguished Service Award, joining Terry Miller, the District 1 2020 recipient. The award recognizes people who demonstrate exceptionally supportive leadership and assistance in maintaining athletics as an integral part of educational programs. (Contributed photo)
