Ashland out fishes competition
Contributed photo

The Ashland Oredockers three ice fishing teams placed first, second and third at the Pike Lake invite the team hosted Saturday. Drummond High School came in fourth. ‘Docker Derek Westlund holds his fish, a 34.75 inch Northern, which was the largest catch of the day.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments