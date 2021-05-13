Oredockers track

First-year athletes Sofia Brandis (left) and Emma Miller compete in a relay event. The Oredockers girls have finished first or second in every track meet in which they’ve competed this season. (Contributed photo)

After five meets, the Ashland Oredockers track and field teams are running strong. The girls team has taken first at two meets and second at three, and the boys team placed second at Ashland’s lone home meet, while finding the middle of the pack in the others.

The teams’ performances have met lofty preseason goals, according to Coach Hope Bretting.

