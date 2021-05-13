...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY OVER NORTHWEST WISCONSIN TODAY...
Very dry conditions with low relative humidity values of 15 to 20
percent are expected today. Winds will be from the southeast at 5
to 12 mph with gusts of 10 to 15 mph. Be sure to check for burning
restrictions and the fire danger rating before burning today.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
First-year athletes Sofia Brandis (left) and Emma Miller compete in a relay event. The Oredockers girls have finished first or second in every track meet in which they’ve competed this season. (Contributed photo)
After five meets, the Ashland Oredockers track and field teams are running strong. The girls team has taken first at two meets and second at three, and the boys team placed second at Ashland’s lone home meet, while finding the middle of the pack in the others.
The teams’ performances have met lofty preseason goals, according to Coach Hope Bretting.
