Ashland native Dora Diamond has been chosen to sing the national anthem prior to the June 14 Pride Night Milwaukee Brewers game. Pride night celebrates and encourages diversity and inclusion in the Brewers fan base, Wisconsin and Major League Baseball.

When Dora Diamond performed on the Ashland High School stage, she never imagined it would lead to singing in front an audience of thousands. But that's the crowd Diamond will have when she steps onto American Family Field the evening of June 14 to sing the national anthem as part of the Milwaukee Brewers Pride Night festivities.

Diamond's parents, Jack and JoAnne Dormady of Ashland, will be traveling to Milwaukee to watch their daughter perform.

Dora Diamond, an Ashland native now living in Milwaukee, performs in a burlesque show. Diamond has been chosen to sing the national anthem prior to the June 14 Pride Night Milwaukee Brewers game. She said she plans to “go ridiculous” creating her Brewers performance outfit.

