Three school administrators from across Wisconsin have been selected as finalists in the search for Ashland’s next superintendent.
The three candidates were chosen from a pool of 10 applicants and all now serve as superintendents for their respective districts. They are: Kyle Cronan, Port Edwards School District; Rodney Figueroa, Pittsville School District; and Robert Prater, Hinckley-Finlayson School District.
