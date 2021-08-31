The School District of Ashland has announced that a former district administrator of the Wisconsin Association of School Board Administrators has been named as interim administrator for the district.
Chris Patritto previously served 15 years as the Hurley School District Administrator. He also has served as a special education teacher, a middle school science teacher and as a middle and high school principal. In addition he held a number of extracurricular and coaching positions.
