Ashland musician Becky Deters shows off her beautiful violin and viola as she readies to join the teaching staff of NorthWoods Strings, a Hayward-based non-profit music education organization that teaches violin, viola, cello or bass.
An Ashland musician has joined the staff of NorthWoods Strings, a Hayward-based non-profit music education organization that teaches students of all ages the violin, viola, cello or bass.
Becky Deters, who started playing when she was 6 years old with the Suzuki Strings program in Cedar Falls, Iowa, has a long-standing passion for string instruments and loves passing along musical skills to her students.
