Ashland musician Becky Deters shows off her beautiful violin and viola as she readies to join the teaching staff of NorthWoods Strings, a Hayward-based non-profit music education organization that teaches violin, viola, cello or bass. Students of all ages and abilities are now enrolling for the online fall 2020 semester.

An Ashland musician has joined the staff of NorthWoods Strings, a Hayward-based non-profit music education organization that teaches students of all ages the violin, viola, cello or bass.

Becky Deters, who started playing when she was 6 years old with the Suzuki Strings program in Cedar Falls, Iowa, has a long-standing passion for string instruments and loves passing along musical skills to her students.

