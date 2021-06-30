Ashland Mayor Debra Lewis was resting at home this week following a bicycle crash on Madeline Island Saturday that left her with a broken left arm, rib and nose.

Lewis said Monday she was visiting the island with her husband and a pair of friends from out of town when the crash occurred. She said she doesn’t remember falling off the bike, but that it happened as the group was enjoying an e-bike ride along the lakeshore and were nearly ready to turn around and head back to La Pointe for lunch.

