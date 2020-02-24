An Ashland man was rescued from a second floor balcony after a house fire trapped him in the upstairs portion of his home Saturday.

Mark Margetta was at home at 1618 Fourth St. E. at the time the fire broke out. He said he was on the first floor having a sauna when he heard an explosion on the second floor. He rushed upstairs and became trapped by flames and heavy smoke.

