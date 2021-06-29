Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN BAYFIELD AND WEST CENTRAL ASHLAND COUNTIES... At 350 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Marengo, or 33 miles west of Ironwood, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph, dime size hail, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. This storm will be near... Mellen around 400 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include High Bridge, Copper Falls State Park, Birch Hill and Bad River Reservation. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.