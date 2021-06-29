Headstone1

Richard Schulz embraces the container holding wife Penny’s ashes at the gravesite where he purchased two plots, for her and himself. He will not bury her remains until he has raised enough funds for a headstone.

 Rick Olivo/Staff Photo/

A total of 33 donations have been made in a GoFundMe effort to raise money for the purchase of a headstone for an Ashland woman who died last January.

Penny Shultz, the wife of Richard Shultz, died before a life insurance policy the couple took out to pay for her final expenses could come into force. That left her husband without the means to pay for her burial at St. Agnes cemetery of Ashland.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments