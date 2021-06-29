...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN BAYFIELD AND WEST
CENTRAL ASHLAND COUNTIES...
At 350 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Marengo, or 33 miles
west of Ironwood, moving east at 35 mph.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph, dime size hail, and frequent cloud to ground
lightning can be expected with this storm.
This storm will be near...
Mellen around 400 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this storm include High Bridge, Copper
Falls State Park, Birch Hill and Bad River Reservation.
Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until
this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a
sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.
Richard Schulz embraces the container holding wife Penny’s ashes at the gravesite where he purchased two plots, for her and himself. He will not bury her remains until he has raised enough funds for a headstone.
A total of 33 donations have been made in a GoFundMe effort to raise money for the purchase of a headstone for an Ashland woman who died last January.
Penny Shultz, the wife of Richard Shultz, died before a life insurance policy the couple took out to pay for her final expenses could come into force. That left her husband without the means to pay for her burial at St. Agnes cemetery of Ashland.
