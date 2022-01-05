A 34-year-old Ashland man was indicted in federal court this week on charges of possession of child pornography.
Adam M. Smith was charged in U.S. District Court in Madison. An indictment alleges that on Sept. 20, 2021, Smith was found in possession of a computer tablet containing visual depictions involving minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The indictment further alleges that at least one of the minors was under the age of 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.