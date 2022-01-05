A 34-year-old Ashland man was indicted in federal court this week on charges of possession of child pornography.

Adam M. Smith was charged in U.S. District Court in Madison. An indictment alleges that on Sept. 20, 2021, Smith was found in possession of a computer tablet containing visual depictions involving minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The indictment further alleges that at least one of the minors was under the age of 12.

