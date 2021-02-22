Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&